This past Saturday my BFF and I took my niece out for a Spoil Ellie Day in Richmond! We told her she could do whatever she wanted. It was her day.
We started with breakfast at Brickhouse Diner.
Then went to the Library where she got way too many books. She loves to read!
Afterwards we went to the Science Museum of Virginia to see the Giant Insect Exhibit. Ellie is a member and she loves going there. She took us around to all her favorite areas.
We then went to Claire’s. Where my BFF spoiled her with cute hair scrunchies, and sparkly things.
We had Chick-fil-A for lunch and then ended the night with ice cream from Gelati Celesti and games at home.
Ellie said “Today is the best day ever”. We all had a ton of fun and we made some wonderful memories.