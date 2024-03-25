Springing into Action: Winning Strategies for Allergy Season

With the pollen count at a high this past weekend ( 10.1, yikes!), I don’t think I went to one store or restaurant and didn’t hear people sniffing up a storm! Look. I don’t even have allergies that bad, but it was getting to me too over the weekend. Which is why I believe today is the perfect day to go over some tips and tricks to come out the other side of allergy season on top.

Here are a few tips for dealing with allergy season:

1. Get an air purifier. Or if you already have one, check the air filter and see if it’s time to change it.

2. Always shower before bed. People don’t realize how much pollen collects on their skin and clothes. In general, you also might want to wash your sheets more often this time of year.

3. Buy some local honey. It can help you build up a tolerance to local pollen. Just put some in your tea, or on cereal.

4. Track the pollen count. Spend more time indoors when it’s high, and think about joining a gym instead of jogging outside. Most of the big weather apps track the pollen count now.

5. Wear sunglasses. They can block some of the pollen from hitting your eyeballs. The kind that wrap around your face work best.

Good luck out there folks- it’s allergy season.