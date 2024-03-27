“Steve & Tiffany” & WFLS Are “Best of the Burg” Finalists!

Congratulations to all of the finalists for the 2024 Best of the Burg! Voting starts TODAY!

If you are new here, Best of the Burg is a community nominated & voted annual event where local businesses/programs are nominated and voted on by the community to celebrate their contributions to the community. It’s basically a giant Fredericksburg Love Fest!

Well, the finalists have been announced and voting opens today! “Steve & Tiffany in the Morning” has been named one of the 2024 Best of the Burg Finalists in the Entertainment & Leisure category for Best Local Radio Personalities. Steve & I thank you all so much! We just get up every day and love being a part of your morning and keeping you company on the way to work and love our Fredericksburg community. We wanted to say thank you so much for the nomination and wanted to congratulate all the other finalists!

We also want to announce that “93.3 WFLS” is a finalist in the Entertainment & Leisure category for Best Radio Station. WFLS & Allie Oakley are finalists in the Entertainment & Leisure category for Best Weather & Traffic on Radio. Allie Oakley is a finalist for Entertainment & Leisure category for Best Local Radio Personality. Go WFLS Team!

So what’s next? Now it’s on to round two of voting and this is all up to you! See who has been nominated in each category and get ready to vote via the online contest page or the new Text to Vote. Make sure to show your favorite businesses/people in the Fredericksburg your love and vote, vote, vote!

Voting opens today March 27th and ends April 17th. 2024 Best of the Burg winners will be announced May 26th! Make sure to vote HERE!

Again, thanks for all the love and support Fredericksburg community!