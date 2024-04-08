STOP! Don’t Do This When You Get Pulled Over…

Let’s face it, in one way or another we have all been there. Either we have been pulled over by the cops or we have been in the car with someone who has. And to be honest, it can be an anxiety-inducing experience. Especially when you aren’t sure what to do if it’s your first time or you just blank with fear.

There really isn’t a manual for these kinds of things, so let me help you out.

Here are 5 things that you should NOT do when you get pulled over:

1. Don’t wait to pull over. If they’re right behind you with their lights on, yes, they’re probably pulling YOU over. Use your turn signal and pull over as soon as it’s safe to do so.

2. Don’t get out of your car. Stay in your seat and wait for instructions. If it’s dark out, turn your dome light on. Might want to also turn your radio off, to show you know this is serious and you don’t continue to jam out in the car.

3. Don’t hide your hands. The best thing is putting both hands on top of your steering wheel.

4. Don’t reach for anything until they ask. That includes reaching into your purse for your license, and reaching for your registration in the glovebox.

5. Don’t panic. It’s natural to feel nervous, so don’t panic about being nervous either. Just be nice and don’t argue.