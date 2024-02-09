Low angle view of college style football on a yard line of a football field under stadium lights

According to WalletHub here are some interesting Super Bowl Fun Facts. Like how much the ads cost, how much money will be spent on beer, what’s the price of a ticket to the super bowl and lots more.

The average amount of calories consumed during a Super Bowl party is 8,083 calories. Wow that’s a lot!

Top 5 foods-

Chips & Dip Chicken Wings and Pizza tie Cookies, brownies and other desserts Nachos Burgers and Sliders

I’m not a big football fan, but I will be watching. I have to see Reba McEntire perform the National Anthem, the expensive commericals, halftime show with Usher and of course get a glimpse of Taylor Swift.

The big question though…Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor? We will have to wait.

Super Bowl 58- Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers is Sunday night on CBS.