The Good & Bad Luck Foods For Your Super Bowl Menu

February 6, 2024 8:40AM EST
Appetizers on the table for the football party.

New findings indicate that 44% of individuals reportedly harbor Game Day superstitions related to FOOD. Notably, 85% of these individuals are adamant about either having specific foods or categorically rejecting others on Game Day.

The pressing question arises: which foods are deemed as fortuitous, and which are associated with misfortune?

According to the majority, PIZZA stands as the favored Super Bowl food, believed to bring GOOD luck. Following closely are hot dogs, burgers, chips, popcorn, chicken wings, ice cream, chicken sliders, cupcakes, and cookies.

Conversely, when it comes to BAD luck foods, DEVILED EGGS claim the top spot. Garlic bread follows as the second most shunned Game Day food, trailed by salsa and queso dip, ice cream, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, mini-burgers, trail mix, pretzels, and pasties (meat pies).

 

