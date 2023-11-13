The Toy Hall Of Fame Inducts Nerf, But Still Overlooks Bingo!

Congratulations to the latest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame! Baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Nerf, and the iconic Fisher-Price Corn Popper, you’ve officially made it to the toy VIP club. But wait a minute—how on earth is Bingo still sitting on the sidelines? It’s been keeping kids (not to mention grandmas and grandpas) entertained for ages, it’s practically a national pastime. Bingo is one of the first games many of us learn, and by now certainly deserves it’s rightful spot in the Hall of Fame. After all, Bingo can trace it’s origins back to 1530! At least it’s not alone though, poor Battleship, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the Ken dolls are also drowning their sorrows in a sea of slime and Connect 4 pieces.

Hang in there, Bingo, your moment in the spotlight is surely just another year away…