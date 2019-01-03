There is no sign of Christmas left in the store. Happy Valentine’s Day! Good morning from Steve and Jessica. Today is the second busiest day for returning Christmas gifts. The stores are ready for Valentine’s Day! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Most creative gift this year..Socks? Peek in to see what’s behind the curtain! Captain Stephan Wildish stopped by for a Christmas visit. “Wreaths Across America” needs volunteers this weekend. The “Social Butterfly” Leisa Billington came for a WFLS visit. Wreaths Across America is looking for volunteers!