93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Tiffany’s Recipe of the Week: Big Mac Healthy Dupe!

February 28, 2024 5:46AM EST
Share
Tiffany’s Recipe of the Week: Big Mac Healthy Dupe!
Big Mac Dupe (photo cred: Tiffany Kay)

If you are like me, hearing the word “healthy” makes you shy away from trying anything healthy. With the trend of healthy looking like you are eating a forest and really not tasting all that great, when I find a “healthy” dupe of one of my favorite meals- you know I am jumping all over that. A lot of the times, these dupes don’t taste good- but in this case, I like the Big Mac Healthy Dupe MORE than the original. And that’s saying something.

So if you are craving a McDonald’s Big Mac, skip the greasy not good for you sandwich and try this dupe recipe- trust me you won’t be disappointed! Who thought being healthy could ACTUALLY taste good?

Ingredients

  • Hamburger/Ground Beef
  • Garlic Powder
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Paprika
  • Brioche Buns
  • Cheddar Cheese
  • Lettuce
  • White Diced Onion
  • Pickles

Big Mac Sauce Ingredients

  • 110g Light Mayo
  • 1 Tbsp Pickle Juice
  • 20g Cherkin Relish
  • 15g Yellow Mustard
  • 1 Tsp White Vingear
  • 1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 Tsp Onion Powder
  • 2 Tsp Smoked Paprkia

Directions

  • Add all Sauce Ingredients to bowl & mix well
  • Add garlic, salt, pepper & paprika to hamburger meat & mix
  • Form hamburgers
  • Flatten on Skillet & cook on high heat for 2 mins on each side
  • Form sandwich in this order:
    • Toasted Brioched Bun
    • Sauce
    • Cheddar Cheese
    • Lettuce
    • Burger
    • Onion
    • Bun
    • Sauce
    • Pickes
    • lettuce
    • burger
    • Top Bun

*Add Spices After to Taste Cook. Time: 25-30 mins

Recently Played

Beer In MexicoKenny Chesney
1:05pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
1:02pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard
12:58pm
My Kinda PartyJason Aldean
12:48pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
12:45pm
View Full Playlist