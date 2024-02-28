Tiffany’s Recipe of the Week: Big Mac Healthy Dupe!

If you are like me, hearing the word “healthy” makes you shy away from trying anything healthy. With the trend of healthy looking like you are eating a forest and really not tasting all that great, when I find a “healthy” dupe of one of my favorite meals- you know I am jumping all over that. A lot of the times, these dupes don’t taste good- but in this case, I like the Big Mac Healthy Dupe MORE than the original. And that’s saying something.

So if you are craving a McDonald’s Big Mac, skip the greasy not good for you sandwich and try this dupe recipe- trust me you won’t be disappointed! Who thought being healthy could ACTUALLY taste good?

Ingredients

Hamburger/Ground Beef

Garlic Powder

Salt & Pepper

Paprika

Brioche Buns

Cheddar Cheese

Lettuce

White Diced Onion

Pickles

Big Mac Sauce Ingredients

110g Light Mayo

1 Tbsp Pickle Juice

20g Cherkin Relish

15g Yellow Mustard

1 Tsp White Vingear

1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Tsp Onion Powder

2 Tsp Smoked Paprkia

Directions

Add all Sauce Ingredients to bowl & mix well

Add garlic, salt, pepper & paprika to hamburger meat & mix

Form hamburgers

Flatten on Skillet & cook on high heat for 2 mins on each side

Form sandwich in this order: Toasted Brioched Bun Sauce Cheddar Cheese Lettuce Burger Onion Bun Sauce Pickes lettuce burger Top Bun



*Add Spices After to Taste Cook. Time: 25-30 mins