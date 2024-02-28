Tiffany’s Recipe of the Week: Big Mac Healthy Dupe!
February 28, 2024 5:46AM EST
If you are like me, hearing the word “healthy” makes you shy away from trying anything healthy. With the trend of healthy looking like you are eating a forest and really not tasting all that great, when I find a “healthy” dupe of one of my favorite meals- you know I am jumping all over that. A lot of the times, these dupes don’t taste good- but in this case, I like the Big Mac Healthy Dupe MORE than the original. And that’s saying something.
So if you are craving a McDonald’s Big Mac, skip the greasy not good for you sandwich and try this dupe recipe- trust me you won’t be disappointed! Who thought being healthy could ACTUALLY taste good?
Ingredients
- Hamburger/Ground Beef
- Garlic Powder
- Salt & Pepper
- Paprika
- Brioche Buns
- Cheddar Cheese
- Lettuce
- White Diced Onion
- Pickles
Big Mac Sauce Ingredients
- 110g Light Mayo
- 1 Tbsp Pickle Juice
- 20g Cherkin Relish
- 15g Yellow Mustard
- 1 Tsp White Vingear
- 1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder
- 1/2 Tsp Onion Powder
- 2 Tsp Smoked Paprkia
Directions
- Add all Sauce Ingredients to bowl & mix well
- Add garlic, salt, pepper & paprika to hamburger meat & mix
- Form hamburgers
- Flatten on Skillet & cook on high heat for 2 mins on each side
- Form sandwich in this order:
- Toasted Brioched Bun
- Sauce
- Cheddar Cheese
- Lettuce
- Burger
- Onion
- Bun
- Sauce
- Pickes
- lettuce
- burger
- Top Bun
*Add Spices After to Taste Cook. Time: 25-30 mins