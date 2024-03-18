Try This For Dinner Tonight… “Big Mac” Bowl!

I’ve been on a cooking kick recently which is saying a lot because I can’t really cook. BUT when I find a really easy recipe on TikTok with visual aid and written instructions I feel a little more confident, that I just MAY be able to create something edible- and hopefully good in the end.

This time around it was a success! *cue applause*

So I wanted to share my latest creation- the “Big Mac” Bowl! It really does taste just like a Big Mac from McDonald’s. Its actually healthier as it is high protein, low carbs and so easy to make even someone like me who usually uses the “Cooking for Dummies” book can do it!

Check out the recipe, whip it up and then let me know how it tastes! And if you don’t like it- don’t blame me, I just share the info.

INGREDIENTS

1 Frozen Bag of Oven Roasted Potatoes

1 LB Ground Beef

Salt

Pepper

Garlic Powder

1 Diced Yellow Onion

Hellman’s Light Mayo

French Dressing

Relish

White Vinegar

Pickles

Shredded Lettuce

Shredded Cheese

Instructions