Try This For Dinner Tonight… “Big Mac” Bowl!
I’ve been on a cooking kick recently which is saying a lot because I can’t really cook. BUT when I find a really easy recipe on TikTok with visual aid and written instructions I feel a little more confident, that I just MAY be able to create something edible- and hopefully good in the end.
This time around it was a success! *cue applause*
So I wanted to share my latest creation- the “Big Mac” Bowl! It really does taste just like a Big Mac from McDonald’s. Its actually healthier as it is high protein, low carbs and so easy to make even someone like me who usually uses the “Cooking for Dummies” book can do it!
Check out the recipe, whip it up and then let me know how it tastes! And if you don’t like it- don’t blame me, I just share the info.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Frozen Bag of Oven Roasted Potatoes
- 1 LB Ground Beef
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic Powder
- 1 Diced Yellow Onion
- Hellman’s Light Mayo
- French Dressing
- Relish
- White Vinegar
- Pickles
- Shredded Lettuce
- Shredded Cheese
Instructions
- Start with your frozen potatoes (you can cut and use normal potatoes- I am just lazy)- these will take the longest of the recipe. Pre-heat oven to 400 and cook for 25 minutes.
- Combine ground beef, salt, pepper, garlic powder and half of the diced yellow onion into a pan and brown
- Next, start on the “Big Mac” sauce….
- Combine equal parts mayo & French dressing (to your desire and amount needed for consumption) & mix well. Add pinch of salt & pepper.
- Add 1 tablespoon of relish
- Splash of vinegar & mix well
- Build your “Big Mac” Bowl!
- Layer of potatoes on the bottom of the bowl
- Layer of ground beef
- Add onion, pickles, shredded lettuce & shredded cheese to your liking
- Drizzle with Big Mac sauce
- Enjoy!