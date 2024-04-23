Turtle Season…

It’s that time of year that turtles (especially box turtles) cross the road and get confused. If it’s safe for you, you can help the turtle get to the other side of the road.

First, make sure it’s a harmless turtle and not a snapping turtle. Just carefully pick them up off the road and place them in the direction that they were heading. If you don’t want to touch them you can use a car mat and slide the turtle off it into the grass in the direction it was heading. After touching any type of turtle make sure to wash your hands.

You can find more tips at Fish and Wildlife Services.