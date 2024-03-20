93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Unread Emails Are Actually Bad For Your Health!

March 20, 2024 7:56AM EDT
Are you among those responsible adults who diligently clear out their inbox daily, achieving zero unread emails? Or does your inbox overflow with unread messages? Uh-oh.

Studies suggests that allowing your inbox to remain cluttered may have more significant effects on your mental health than you might realize. People who let emails accumulate or treat their inbox as a makeshift “to-do” list are more prone to forgetting tasks, allowing them to slip through the cracks—especially crucial reminders such as bill payments.

Despite these findings, 52% of individuals with cluttered inboxes assert satisfaction with their current approach and see no need for change. In contrast, among the “inbox zero” adherents, the satisfaction rate is higher at 71%.

