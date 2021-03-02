The Virginia Farm Festival is a newly branded event at The Meadow Event Park. It was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
This year it’s being held on Saturday, May 1st and Sunday, May 2nd. 10am-5pm both days. Kids 12 and under are FREE.
Enjoy a day in the countryside with the family visiting your favorite farm animals, exploring large pieces of farm equipment from James River Equipment and interacting with the farmers from SouthLand Dairy in the Dairy Parlor, where they will give daily demonstrations on how to milk a cow and share the importance of milk and dairy in your daily diet.
Take a ride around the track on a old fashion pedal tractor. Little ones can feel like they are out in the fields as they race around on a mini-version of their favorite tractor. Presented by Hoober.
Other Activities include:
Barnyard Games
Antique Tractor Display
Sheep Dog Demos
Bounce Houses and Games
Machinery Decorating
Live Music
Vendors
Farmer Glenn’s Barn Animals– goats, chicks, cows, guinea pigs and sliding ducks (among other barnyard favorites) will be housed in a covered tent for festival goers to enjoy.
Agricadabra Magic Show – Experience the magic of agriculture! Thirty minute shows are sure to entertain kids of all ages.