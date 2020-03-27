Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week!
This week in Spotsylvania it’s Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week!!!! Starting Monday, March 30th to April 5th, 2020.
Virginians able to participate in the takeout challenge are asked to order takeout, delivery or curbside pickup from area restaurants, breweries and wineries throughout the designated week.
A list of of participating restaurants, breweries and wineries can be found at visitspotsy.com.
Show support by posting on social media and use the hashtag #VirginiaEatsLocal and tagging @visitspotsy.