March 13, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Virginia Road Trips…
It’s Spring break for several area schools this week so why not take a road trip?

According to Travel + Leisure the 15 best places to visit in Virginia are as follows:

  1. Natural Bridge
  2. James River
  3. Blue Ridge Parkway
  4. Richmond
  5. Smith Mountain Lake (one of my favorite places
  6. Monticello Wine Trail
  7. Historic Triangle
  8. Crozet
  9. Middleburg
  10. Lexington
  11. Shenandoah River
  12. Virginia Beach
  13. Ashby Gap and Sky Meadows State Park
  14. Bath County
  15. Shenandoah National Park

Do you agree with this list?

I would like to include a few more places to the list.

16. Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania

17.  Tangier Island

18. Fossil Beach- Westmoreland  (it’s a bit of a walk but once you get down to the beach you just might find shark teeth).

 

