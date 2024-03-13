Virginia Road Trips…

RV driving along a spectacular section of Highway 99 past Green Lake in Whistler, BC

It’s Spring break for several area schools this week so why not take a road trip?

According to Travel + Leisure the 15 best places to visit in Virginia are as follows:

Natural Bridge James River Blue Ridge Parkway Richmond Smith Mountain Lake (one of my favorite places Monticello Wine Trail Historic Triangle Crozet Middleburg Lexington Shenandoah River Virginia Beach Ashby Gap and Sky Meadows State Park Bath County Shenandoah National Park

Do you agree with this list?

I would like to include a few more places to the list.

16. Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania

17. Tangier Island

18. Fossil Beach- Westmoreland (it’s a bit of a walk but once you get down to the beach you just might find shark teeth).