Virginia Road Trips…

March 13, 2024 9:50AM EDT
It’s Spring break for several area schools this week so why not take a road trip?
According to Travel + Leisure the 15 best places to visit in Virginia are as follows:
- Natural Bridge
- James River
- Blue Ridge Parkway
- Richmond
- Smith Mountain Lake (one of my favorite places
- Monticello Wine Trail
- Historic Triangle
- Crozet
- Middleburg
- Lexington
- Shenandoah River
- Virginia Beach
- Ashby Gap and Sky Meadows State Park
- Bath County
- Shenandoah National Park
Do you agree with this list?
I would like to include a few more places to the list.
16. Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania
17. Tangier Island
18. Fossil Beach- Westmoreland (it’s a bit of a walk but once you get down to the beach you just might find shark teeth).
