Virginia – The Side Hustle State?

You probably know someone in your circle who does gig work. I saw a story this week where someone Googled which states have the most interest in working for companies like DoorDash, Uber or other. The people at JeffBet.com sent out a report this week showing the people of Virginia are in the Top 10 when it comes to states with interest in “gig work”.

I know a few people who pick up extra money driving for DoorDash, Uber-Eats and Lyft. Most of them really like it. Great for extra money and they really like meeting people. Tips come in handy and give you a bit of a boost for a job well done. Delaware is #1 for work in this line, followed by Colorado, Arizona, Maryland and Georgia. But Virginia has grown to #10 on the list.

The report says a lot of these drivers like the extra money to replenish their cash supply after the financial beating of Christmas shopping or vacations. As a side-hustle, it’s good money and usually easy to get hired. As a primary job, a lot of people like the money and the flexibility. I know of a law student who works at the courthouse but drives an Uber in his spare time. In a few years, he may graduate from law school with NO student debt. Who pulls off that shot?