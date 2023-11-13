93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Walk of Shame…

November 13, 2023 8:00AM EST
Fresh eggs

I had to do the walk of shame go to the grocery store over the weekend to buy fresh eggs.  As a chicken mama that hurts.  haha  It was the first time in a while that I had to buy eggs.  It’s that time of year where there is less day light hours so chicken egg production slows way down.  I know some people will put up a light and trick the chickens but their little bodies really do need a break.  Also three of my girls are molting (dropping feathers and growing new ones).  They will stop laying eggs and put all their energy into growing new feathers.

Instead of asking chickens why they crossed the road we need to ask…

Why don’t chickens do this during the summer when it’s hot???  Right?

It’s just not nice to do this during baking season.  haha

