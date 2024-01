Source: YouTube

The Walking Dead is over but now there’s a 6th spin off. This time it’s Rick and Michonne. Yes, they are coming back to AMC in the Walking Dead series: The Ones Who Live. The actors who played Rick and Michonne are returning. Plus the character Jadis who we last saw with Rick. We will finally get resolution on what happened to Rick. The Ones Who Live will premiere on February 25th on AMC and AMC+.