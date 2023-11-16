93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

What Is Your #1 Cold Night Comfort Food? I Couldn’t Break The Tie.

November 16, 2023 9:37AM EST
Homemade Beef Chili Con Carne with Cheese and Onions

Last night my wife and I were trying to determine our favorite cold night “comfort food” and we couldn’t break the tie! It’s between Chili and Gumbo. But, over the course of the evening it definitely became the “what about…” game as the options kept piling up.

The good news with this mental task is it reminds you of all the delicious, warming, satisfying, just general feel good foods that you forget about on a daily basis- then you put ’em back on your menu.

Everyone has an opinion and I want to know yours, be careful though, it’s a rabbit hole to go down when you try narrow it down to your #1!

