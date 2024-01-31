A Chuck E. Cheese Cookbook Is On The Way

Yet another celebrity cookbook is set to hit the shelves: Chuck E. Cheese is unveiling his culinary creation, the “Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Party Cookbook,” scheduled for release on March 19th. Secure your copy by pre-ordering on Amazon for $23.

The authorship is credited to none other than the mouse himself, who goes by the full name “Charles Entertainment Cheese.” However, he has chosen the more familiar moniker “Chuck E.” as his pen name.

The inclusion of their specific menu items in it remains uncertain. However, the recipes encompass creations such as “Kansas City Barbecue Chicken Pizza,” Halloween-inspired pigs-in-a-blanket named “Mummy Dogs,” and a “Rainbow Marble Unicorn Cake.”

The purpose of the new cookbook, according to them, is to expand the Chuck E. Cheese experience beyond the confines of their physical restaurants.