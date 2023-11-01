Are You Participating In “No-Shave” November? Here’s How It All Began…

You have probably heard all about the idea of “No-Shave” November growing up… you know, the time of year that give guys the excuse to not shave their facial and let it grow wild and free (usually to their wives/girlfriends dismay) but also promotes men’s health awareness. But do you know where the idea of “No-Shave” November came from? Let me tell you.

“No- Shave” November originally started thanks to a group of friends in Australia. In November of 2003 they coined the term, “Movember,” to reference how they would be growing out their mustaches and collecting money for men’s’ health charities during that month. Word of this movement spread and in 2009 was taken one step further when the “No-Shave” November foundation was created.

In 2009 the Hill family in Chicago created the “No-Shave” November foundation in honor of Matthew Hill who had passed away from colon cancer in November of 2007. Their goal is to get men to ditch the razors and help raise awareness for men’s health and specifically cancer prevention, education and research. This has become a nationwide celebration and to this day is more than just an educational movement but the foundation has helped to raise $10 million so far to go towards cancer research, prevention, and education.

The more you know!