Baking with Bonnie…

Remember the 3rd Dolly Parton Baking Kit in the mail a few weeks ago?

The box included chocolate cake mix, blueberry muffin mix and the cinnamon swirl crumb cake mix. Plus a tub of chocolate buttercream, some recipe cards, a Dolly magnet and an oven mitt.

I decided to make the Chocolate cake mix but instead of a cake I did cupcakes. They are very easy to make. As I was mixing I did notice a coffee smell. I could also taste coffee. I looked it up and it does have an espresso flavoring. I don’t drink or like coffee and this was something I noticed right away. But the cupcakes were yummy. I also added some candy toppings (mini M&M’s and mini Reese pb cups chopped up) to some of the tops of the cupcakes to make them a little different.