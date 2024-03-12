93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Baking with Bonnie…

March 12, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Share
Baking with Bonnie…
Dolly’s Duncan Hines- Chocolate Cake

Remember the 3rd Dolly Parton Baking Kit in the mail a few weeks ago?

The box included chocolate cake mix, blueberry muffin mix and the cinnamon swirl crumb cake mix.  Plus a tub of chocolate buttercream, some recipe cards, a Dolly magnet and an oven mitt.

I decided to make the Chocolate cake mix but instead of a cake I did cupcakes.  They are very easy to make.  As I was mixing I did notice a coffee smell.  I could also taste coffee.  I looked it up and it does have an espresso flavoring.  I don’t drink or like coffee and this was something I noticed right away.  But the cupcakes were yummy.  I also added some candy toppings (mini M&M’s and mini Reese pb cups chopped up) to some of the tops of the cupcakes to make them a little different.

Dolly’s Duncan Hines- Chocolate Cake- Cupcake
Cupcakes with toppings
Dolly’s Duncan Hines- Chocolate Cake- Cupcake

 

More about:
baking with bonnie
box mix
chocolate cake
conagra foods
cupcakes
Dolly Parton
duncan hines

Recently Played

What Was I ThinkinDierks Bentley
1:04pm
Take My NameParmalee
1:02pm
Fix A DrinkChris Janson
12:58pm
Like I Love Country MusicKane Brown
12:56pm
Someone Else Calling You BabyLuke Bryan
12:46pm
View Full Playlist