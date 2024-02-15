93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

February 15, 2024 9:50AM EST
Thank you so much to Duncan Hines/Conagra Foods/MBooth for sending me the Dolly Parton 3rd Baking Kit.  I was so excited to open the box to see what was in it.

It includes: baking mixes for chocolate cake, blueberry muffins and the cinnamon swirl crumb cake.  Plus a tub of chocolate buttercream, some recipe cards, a Dolly magnet and an oven mitt.

Dolly Parton Baking Kit

Now…what should I bake first?  I’m thinking blueberry muffins.

You can purchase a baking kit here.

