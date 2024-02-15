Dolly Parton Baking Kit…

Thank you so much to Duncan Hines/Conagra Foods/MBooth for sending me the Dolly Parton 3rd Baking Kit. I was so excited to open the box to see what was in it.

It includes: baking mixes for chocolate cake, blueberry muffins and the cinnamon swirl crumb cake. Plus a tub of chocolate buttercream, some recipe cards, a Dolly magnet and an oven mitt.

Now…what should I bake first? I’m thinking blueberry muffins.

You can purchase a baking kit here.