Children’s Book about Chickens

May 6, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Thank you so much to Susan McConaghy from Caroline County for sending me a copy of her very first Children’s book.  It’s called “What’s She Got Under There”.

Susan wrote and illustrated this book.  It’s about taking an adventure with Miss Little Bit awaiting her little peeps to pop out one by one.

This fun little book comes with a color-me page and a count me page for engaging young readers.  It’s adorable and so cute.

Find more info about the book on the Fbk page-  Chicken Scratch, Artsy Things.  Susan is also working on a second book.  It will be called “Why Did The Chicken Cross the Road?”

