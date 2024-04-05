Could These Be The Most Overrated Tourist Attractions In The U.S.?

Let’s be honest here, there are a lot of tourist attractions that are overrated. The biggest ball of yarn, Grand Canyon and in my personal opinion that should be at the top of the list, the world’s biggest frying pan in Iowa (yes, its a thing & yes I got dragged to see it).

However, these destinations are just my opinion on the most overrated attractions. What does everyone else think?

Let me tell you.

Someone ranked the most overrated tourist attractions in America based on what a bunch of the big travel sites have to say. And their top nod is one of the MOST American spots you can visit . . . Mount Rushmore. You have to travel a long way to see it. And most people’s first impression is it’s a lot smaller than they thought.

Here are the other attractions to round out the top 5:

2. Las Vegas. Everything is overpriced, and you have to deal with a LOT of drunk people. If you love it, keep going. But if gambling and nightlife aren’t your thing, you’re not missing a lot.

3. Plymouth Rock. The whole area around Plymouth Harbor is nice. But the rock itself is just a rock. It’s behind bars, so you can’t even touch it.

4. Times Square. It’s fun the first time, but New Yorkers do their best to avoid it because it’s just so crowded.

5. Lombard Street in San Francisco. It’s the steep one that winds back and forth. There’s always a long line of cars waiting to go down. But once you’re on it, you realize you just waited in traffic to wait in more traffic.

Two more spots that just missed the Top Five: The Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A., and Bourbon Street in New Orleans.