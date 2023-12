NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 6: Video of the Year award winner Brad Paisley performs at the 36th Annual CMA Awards (Country Music Association) at the Grand Ole Opry House on November 6, 2002 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Adele Starr/Getty Images)

December 14, 2024…on this day in country music history, Brad Paisley’s third studio album, Mud on the Tires, would be certified double-platinum by the RIAA. The album would peak at #1 on the Top Country Album chart and produce four charting singles…”Celebrity”, “Little Moments”, “Whiskey Lullaby” featuring Alison Krauss, and the #1 hit, “Mud on the Tires”.