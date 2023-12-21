93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

December 21, 2020…On This Day In Country Music History

December 21, 2023
K.T. Oslin on 12/1/93 in Nashville, Tn. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

December 21, 2020…on this day in country music history, K.T. Oslin would pass away after being diagnosed with COVID-19.  Her breakout song, “80’s Ladies”, would garner her multiple awards…Grammy Award – Best Female Country Vocal Performance (1987), Academy of Country Music Award – Country Music Video of the Year (1987), and the Country Music Association Award – Song of the Year (1988).

She would be named the Top New Female Vocalist (1987) and Top Female Vocalist (1988) by the Academy of Country Music; and she would be crowned Female Vocalist of the Year (1988) by the Country Music Association.

