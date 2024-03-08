93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Egg Smash Contest Rules

March 8, 2024 4:30PM EST
Egg Smash Contest Rules
DATE: Saturday, March 23, 2023, 10:00AM
WHERE: Village at Towne Centre

Build a device no larger than 10″ x 10″ x 10″ that will hold a raw egg.  WFLS Egg-technicians, along with help from Spotsylvania County Volunteer Fire Department Company 1, will drop these devices from about 100 feet up in the air to see if the egg survives the impact.  Each contestant will get a pair of tickets to a Fredericksburg Nationals game during the 2024 Season.

Day of event, check-in begins at 10:00AM.  All registered contestants must be checked in by 10:45AM.  Eggs will begin to drop at approximately 11:00AM.

  1. Contestants MUST be pre-registered sign-up at WFLS.com.  Registration is limited to the first 150 contestants, ages 4 to 14.  One child per entry…entries are on a first come, first serve.
  2. Egg devices must be between the measurements of 10” X 10” X 10” (Height, Width and Depth)  Any device larger in size will be turned away.  
  3. The egg must be a LARGE, fresh, raw and white.  If the egg is found to be hard boiled or treated, the contestant will be disqualified. 
  4. You may NOT use the following in making your egg device…
    • Nails
    • Glass
    • Metal
    • Staples
    • Sharp objects
    • Helium balloons
    • Parachutes
    • Hardening substances (i.e. hardening foam/liquid).
    • Bubble Wrap
  5. If any of these materials are found on or in your device, the contestant will be disqualified.
  6. Contestant eggs that do not break will be entered into a drawing for the Grand Prize.
  7. Egg-technicians’ decisions are final.
  8. Bonnie’s Rule: You may NOT use a live chicken as your egg device! 

