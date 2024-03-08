Egg Smash Contest Rules

DATE: Saturday, March 23, 2023, 10:00AM

WHERE: Village at Towne Centre

Build a device no larger than 10″ x 10″ x 10″ that will hold a raw egg. WFLS Egg-technicians, along with help from Spotsylvania County Volunteer Fire Department Company 1, will drop these devices from about 100 feet up in the air to see if the egg survives the impact. Each contestant will get a pair of tickets to a Fredericksburg Nationals game during the 2024 Season.

Day of event, check-in begins at 10:00AM. All registered contestants must be checked in by 10:45AM. Eggs will begin to drop at approximately 11:00AM.