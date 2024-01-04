Flu Cases Are On The Rise… Here Are Some Tips To Avoid Flu Season

Flu season is under way as the cold weather is descending upon us and unfortunately there are many outbreaks in the U.S. and some even leading to fatal outcomes. Flu Season is basically all cold weather season and lately the cases have been more popular in children. So to avoid these dire occurrences, I have put a list together (with the help of the U.S. Department of Labor) of ways to avoid getting sick at work, home and school.

1. Get a flu shot. Okay, I know I just said it is way more than getting a flu shot but honestly this could be the best precaution so it should really be your step one in avoiding the flu.

2. Stay at home if you are sick. I know a lot of people go into work with a sniffle or cold because we need to get our jobs done and honestly we need the money. However, all you are doing is opening up the contagion to the rest of the office. So if you have a fever and respiratory problems, the CDC suggests staying home until 24 hours after the fever ends. I promise your co-workers will thank you for it.

3. WASH YOUR HANDS! This is pretty self-explanatory.

4. Avoid your eyes, nose and mouth. The easiest way to spread a contagion like this is by touching your face to wipe your nose or rub your eyes and then coming into contact with someone else who has done the same and has the symptoms. Just avoid the facial area.

5. Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough with a tissue or your arm. I think we all learned this one in the second grade but some still have issues with it.

6. Keep the area around you clean and avoid using other’s phones, pens, desk, etc. Honestly, just avoiding human contact might work at this point.