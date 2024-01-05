Get Your Name On The Moon-This Is Cool! ~ Steve

I’ve been a space geek pretty much from birth. I had the space capsule tent, the space suit, moon poster, model rockets- all of it. When I was a kid, I would have jumped at the chance to put my name on a rover that is going to the moon. As it turns out, I’m an adult and still jumping at the chance!

Here’s the link to get your name on the Viper rover that the Artemis program will put on the moon. The rover will explore the moon for 100 days and is slated to land late next year (you also get a boarding pass which is cool). You’re name could be on the moon forever…that’s cool. I just submitted mine, who’s going with me?!

https://www3.nasa.gov/send-your-name-with-viper/#user-information