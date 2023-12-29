Here’s My Favorite Pic Of The Year, Your Turn!

As I scroll through my phone looking at all the photos taken this year, I think this is may be my favorite. This was taken on our recent holiday trip to Europe, behind us the German town of Traben-Trarbach and the Moselle river. I just love the scope of the photo, and yes there was adventure just getting up there! Now it’s your turn. As we near the end of 2023, take a peak at your camera roll and please share your favorite pic of the year!