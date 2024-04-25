93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jennifer Aniston working ‘9 to 5’ into a reboot for 20th Century Studios

April 25, 2024 9:45AM EDT
ABC

The Morning Show producer and star Jennifer Aniston is reportedly working on rebooting the classic workplace comedy 9 to 5 for 20th Century Studios.

In a story that first broke on the subscriber-based InSneider website, the former Friends star will reportedly be working with her Echo Films production company partner Kristin Hahn and Lisa Frankenstein writer Diablo Cody for the project.

The 1980 hit starred Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda as office workers who plot to get even with their chauvinist boss, played by Dabney Coleman. It’s Parton-sung theme that shared the movie’s title was nominated for an Oscar, and became a smash.

The legendary leading ladies revisited the beloved movie in the 2022 documentary Still Working 9 to 5.

The property was made into two TV projects in the 1980s, and also became a Tony-nominated musical.

