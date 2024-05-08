93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Kelsea, Parker, Blake, Nate + more added as ACM Awards performers

May 8, 2024 10:20AM EDT
Share
Courtesy of The Academy of Country Music

Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Nate SmithParker McCollum, genre-blending star Post Malone, folk-pop chart-topper Noah KahanGwen Stefani and pop star Avril Lavigne have been announced as the second round of performers for the 2024 ACM Awards.

Parker and Post are slated for solo performances, while Kelsea and Noah, Blake and Gwen, and Nate and Avril are set to collaborate onstage.

Other previously announced performers include Kane BrownJason AldeanLainey WilsonJelly RollChris StapletonMiranda LambertThomas RhettCody Johnson and Reba McEntire.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Burnin It DownJason Aldean
2:16pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
2:12pm
Beer Never Broke My HeartLuke Combs
2:09pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard
2:06pm
Remind MeBrad Paisley W/ Carrie Underwood
2:03pm
View Full Playlist