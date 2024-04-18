93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Mariska Hargitay halts ‘SVU’ filming to help lost child who confused her for police officer

April 18, 2024 12:16PM EDT
Share
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay isn’t a cop, but she plays one on TV. Her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Olivia Benson recently came to the aid of a lost, little girl who thought she was the real deal.

People reports that on April 10, while shooting SVU at New York City’s Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park, Hargitay halted production of the show for 20 minutes after a lost, little girl spotted her badge and approached her. According to the magazine, the child did not notice the film crew or her scene partner, Ice-T.

Hargitay, who is a parent to three children with husband Peter Hermann, was able to reunite the daughter with her mother, the witness told the magazine, which published photos of the incident and the happy reunion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

BulletproofNate Smith
4:39pm
Somewhere With YouKenny Chesney
4:33pm
She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
4:29pm
Where It EndsBailey Zimmerman
4:26pm
If I Didnt Love YouJason Aldea/carrie Underwood
4:14pm
View Full Playlist