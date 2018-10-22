Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Cadence for sharing this picture from a farm she works on.
Can you spot the little hen who thinks she’s a sheep? How cute is this picture?
Do you or someone you know have chickens?
Send me your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
