Nate Smith announces headlining fall tour

April 16, 2024 2:50PM EDT
Nate Smith is heading out this fall on his Through The Smoke Tour.

The 14-date trek kicks off in Portland, Oregon, on September 19 and will hit Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan and more, before wrapping in Des Moines, Iowa, on November 23.

Up-and-comers John Morgan and Karley Scott Collins will open on select shows.  

For the access code to the ongoing presale, text 530-309-1317. Tickets and a full list of dates are available at Nate’s website.

Nate is currently in the top 20 of the country charts with his latest single, “Bulletproof.” You can find it on his seven-track Through the Smoke EP, out now.

