93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Expired Medications?

April 4, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Share
Expired Medications?
Drug drop off bin at Walgreens

If you have expired meds or meds you no longer take then you can easily drop them off to dispose of them properly.

I found a bin at Walgreen’s at 10600 Rollingwood Drive in Spotsylvania that takes expired meds.  I cleaned out my medicine cabinet and had a bag full of meds that were old and expired and took them to the bin and dropped in.

It’s nice to have a place to dispose of them without having to wait for a drug take back collection drive.

More about:
dispose
drop off
expired
medications
medicine
meds
old
walgreens

Recently Played

LadyBrett Young
10:11am
Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Ftg Morgan Wallen
10:08am
Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or NotThompson Square
10:05am
Til You CantCody Johnson
10:01am
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
9:59am
View Full Playlist