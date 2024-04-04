Expired Medications?

If you have expired meds or meds you no longer take then you can easily drop them off to dispose of them properly.

I found a bin at Walgreen’s at 10600 Rollingwood Drive in Spotsylvania that takes expired meds. I cleaned out my medicine cabinet and had a bag full of meds that were old and expired and took them to the bin and dropped in.

It’s nice to have a place to dispose of them without having to wait for a drug take back collection drive.