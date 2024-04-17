93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Ole Red Las Vegas opens with Blake Shelton concert

April 17, 2024 2:45PM EDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Blake Shelton brought some “red-red-red-red-red-red-red-red-redneck” to Ole Red Las Vegas on Tuesday at its weeklong grand opening celebration.

The country superstar and Grand Ole Opry member took the stage to perform his smash hits, including “Nobody But You,” joined by his wife and fellow superstar, Gwen Stefani.

“I know Las Vegas has been a big destination for cowboys, but not until tonight has there been a destination for absolute hillbillies, and now we got it!” Blake said onstage.

Shelton will continue the celebration in country music style on Wednesday night. 

For more information on Ole Red Las Vegas, head to its website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take My NameParmalee
4:05pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
4:01pm
Messed Up As MeKeith Urban
3:58pm
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
3:54pm
BulletproofNate Smith
3:43pm
View Full Playlist