Rise and Whine: The Toughest Hour to Face!

March 14, 2024 8:21AM EDT
Describing it as the “dawn of a new day” sounds optimistic, which is great. But let’s face it, for most of us the dreaded moment of the day IS our initial awakening when the alarm clock disrupts our slumber.

This sentiment is now supported by scientific research. A recent study indicates that 5:00 A.M. ranks as the unequivocally most challenging time of day, taking into account mood, circadian rhythm, and various other factors.

Conversely, 5:00 P.M. emerges as the pinnacle moment of the day, aligning with the end of the workday for many. But interestingly the result wasn’t directly related to wrapping up work.

The findings reveal that regardless of their wake-up time, people experience their lowest mood at 5:00 A.M., while they reach their peak cheerfulness at 5:00 P.M., irrespective of their work schedule.

