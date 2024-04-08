Solar Eclipse Facts…

Just about everyone is excited to see the eclipse. Tens of millions of people live in the eclipse path.

Get the exact time for your location from the Military here.

According to InsideNova…

In Virginia and the D.C. area, we will see a partial eclipse — about 85 to 87 percent totality for the close-in suburbs — beginning just after 2 p.m., peaking about 3:20 p.m. and ending just after 4:30 p.m.

We will see a partial eclipse here in Virginia.

The total solar eclipse today will be the first one in the U.S. in 7 years. The next one won’t be until 2044.

Make sure you wear your special solar eclipse glasses when you look up.

Here’s a list of 25 fascinating facts about the total solar eclipse.