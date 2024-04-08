93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Solar Eclipse Facts…

April 8, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Share
Solar Eclipse Facts…
“Total Solar Eclipse of 2006 March 29, Southern Turkey, Side”

Just about everyone is excited to see the eclipse.  Tens of millions of people live in the eclipse path.

Get the exact time for your location from the Military here.

According to InsideNova

In Virginia and the D.C. area, we will see a partial eclipse — about 85 to 87 percent totality for the close-in suburbs — beginning just after 2 p.m., peaking about 3:20 p.m. and ending just after 4:30 p.m.

We will see a partial eclipse here in Virginia.

The total solar eclipse today will be the first one in the U.S. in 7 years.  The next one won’t be until 2044.

Make sure you wear your special solar eclipse glasses when you look up.

Here’s a list of 25 fascinating facts about the total solar eclipse.

More about:
eclipse
everything you need to know
fun facts
solar
solar eclipse
today is the day
totality

Recently Played

Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
11:09am
BoondocksLittle Big Town
11:05am
Til You CantCody Johnson
11:01am
Like I Loved YouBrett Young
10:58am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
10:55am
View Full Playlist