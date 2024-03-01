93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Something Was Just Discovered Around Uranus…

March 1, 2024 8:24AM EST
There’s a lot more happening in the vicinity of Uranus than initially anticipated. Astronomers have just discovered an additional moon around Uranus! That means that Uranus now boasts a total of 28 moons. Not to be outdone, Neptune also makes news as they’ve identified two more moons orbiting the most distant planet in our solar system. This brings Neptune’s known moon count to 16.

Ok, I confess I giggled writing the headline, BUT- but I love that we are still discovering stuff like this about our own solar system. It’s a reminder of how much we know…and how much we still don’t know.

