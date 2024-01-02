Would You Stand In Line For Crab Legs? We did.

Holly and I were just minding our own business on new year’s eve, when we saw a FB post that crab legs were only 5.99/lb at a grocery store nearby. If you’re not a crab fan, that’s a REALLY good deal. So, we dropped everything and headed over because, well…5.99! I don’t remember the last time we stood in line for so long to get food at the store, not to check out -but actually wait in line for about 40 minutes just to get the stuff. Everyone and their brother must have seen the post, and we happily waited knowing it was going to be crab leg central later! After the fact we found out the sale had been going on for 3 days, we were just late to the party. Is there a food that you are willing to stand in line for when it goes on a crazy good deal? Not much in our book, but crabs? Oh yeah.