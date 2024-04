Steve’s Weekend Riddles (4/19 – 4/21)

Working out the brain is good for you! Put it to work on my weekend riddles, good luck!

1. I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?

2. The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?

3. What gets more wet as it dries?

ONLY AFTER you tried your best, scroll down…

