The #1 Food That We Won’t Share Is…

Let’s be honest, when it comes to sharing food most of us have a hard time following the saying “sharing is caring.” I really don’t think the person who came up with that phrase was talking about food. But be that as it may, for those of us who do share our food, there are even limits for us when it comes to what food we will share.

A new study has found that the #1 food we won’t share with ANYONE are…. fries! Which if they are the good fair fries with vinegar, salt and ketchup on them, I 100% agree! Doesn’t matter if you are my own mother who birthed me, you ain’t getting my fries… sorry mom! pizza, and ice cream finish out the top 3 list of foods we won’t share and even around 1 in 10 people say they won’t share under any circumstances and 15% of people say they will physical move their plate or smack their hand away from the plate and has caused major arguments.

So don’t feel bad if you don’t like to share your food, you are not alone!