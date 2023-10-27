The Best Frozen Pizza. Period.

I have found the BEST frozen pizza on the planet. You can disagree with me…but you’d be wrong. Let me give you some unbiased perspective: Motor City Pizza is so good that even the Statue of Liberty dreams of swapping her torch for a pepperoni slice, the crust is crispier than a squirrel trying to break into a birdseed vault, and the cheese is more melty than your heart after watching a puppy video. If pizza were a superhero, Motor City Pizza would be the caped crusader of cravings, swooping in to save your taste buds from boring meals. In short, Motor City Pizza is the unicorn of pizzas, the pot of gold at the end of the flavor rainbow, and the teddy bear of comfort food. Just sayin’.

Haven’t tried it? You don’t know what you’re missing! I’ve found them at Costco, Walmart, Weis Markets, and Wegmans.