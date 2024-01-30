Today Is National Croissant Day! Check Out This Deal Until 10:30 am.

SAN RAFAEL, CA – JULY 27: A sign is posted in front of a Burger King restaurant on July 27, 2015 in San Rafael, California. Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International reported a 7.9 percent increase in second quarter sales at Burger King restaurants in the United States and Canada with revenue of $1.04 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Celebrate National Croissant Day with Burger King! Enjoy their delectable croissant breakfast sandwiches for just one cent. To partake in this special offer, join their loyalty program, “Royal Perks,” and make your purchase through their website or app. Ensure your order totals at least $1 to unlock the penny deal. Keep in mind that this promotion has some stipulations. Remember, it’s exclusive to Royal Perks members, online or app orders, a minimum spend of $1, and the offer is available only until the regular breakfast cut-off time, typically 10:30 A.M. at most locations. Don’t miss out on this tasty opportunity!

As always, deals like this are at participating locations, so check out one near you and see!