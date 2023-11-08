Trying To Save Money Before The Holidays? Check Out Some Of These Less Known Money Saving Tips
November 8, 2023 6:30AM EST
We can all agree that the economy is not getting any better any time soo. With that means, a lot of us are struggling financially and looking for any way to save a little extra money that we can. Especially as we head into the holiday season, which can be the most expensive time of the year between the presents, holiday parties, holiday meals and more.
Buzzfeed recently asked for people’s less known frugal tips to help save money and compiled a list. Here are some of the highlights below and if you want even more ideas and to see the full list, check it out here.
Happy Savings!!!
- Try grocery delivery. You may still pay a delivery fee but it will stop you from impulse buying groceries you really don’t need!
- When you make dinner at home, before you serve yourself, put some servings into plastic containers for meal prep. This helps with portion control and gives you leftovers for lunch.
- If you’re thinking about or tempted to buy something, add it to your cart but don’t check out right away- come back to it a few days later to decide if you still want/need it or even remember it
- Carry a refillable water bottle everywhere you go! Cuts down on stopping for drinks while out and about.
- Delete food ordering apps off your phone such as DoorDash & UberEats- you spend more money than you realize using those.
- “I do a fiscal fast once a month. I’ll fuel up my vehicle, get at least 10 days worth of groceries, and the goal is to spend absolutely ZERO dollars for those 10 days. So, for about 1/3 of the year, I don’t spend a penny. Works for me!”