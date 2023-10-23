93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Want to see a shooting star? There’s still time!

October 23, 2023 8:56AM EDT
Vector illustration of Meteor Shower. Falling Perseids on dark night sky. Meteor rain, falling glowing comets on natural landscape at night. Sci-fi, scientific, astronomy background with copy space.

As the resident “space geek” on the station, I was up early yesterday to watch the Orionids meteor shower peak. Sadly, clouds in this area didn’t make for the best viewing experience- didn’t see a thing. However, meteors will still be visible for the next few weeks, so if you’re awake either late at night or before dawn look up! You can look specifically in the area of the constellation Orion but really just scan the whole sky. If you need help finding Orion (or planets, stars, and other interesting space things) I recommend the Sky Tonight app, the free version works great and will point you toward all kinds of cool celestial things.

