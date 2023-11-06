Warm Weather First Week Of November, Like it or Not ?

Am I alone on this? I’m finding myself actually getting a bit irked that its so warm when I’m trying to gear up for Thanksgiving, Christmas shopping, firepits, etc. As the cozy holiday season draws near, it seems like someone forgot to send a memo to November about the crisp, cool air. Instead, we find ourselves grappling with the unseasonably warm weather (close to 70 even 80 by end of week), and it’s almost like November is trying to prank us with its summer vibes. It’s a bit like trying to sip hot cocoa in a sunhat and sunglasses. But hey, let’s remember that even if the weather doesn’t quite match our holiday jammies and hot cider cravings, you can still snuggle up under a ceiling fan, dream of snowflakes, and pretend that the sun is just an overenthusiastic Christmas light.