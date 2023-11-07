What Outdated Tech Do You Still Happily Use?

A chat thread that’s been picking up steam is asking us to share our affection for items considered “outdated technology” that we still use and adore. Among the charming list of cherished relics, you’ll find the enduring presence of notepads and pens, calculators, CDs, DVDs, and paper maps.

For me, it’s a hand crank can opener. The irony is I have a fancy electric wine bottle opener, but still go old school when opening cans.